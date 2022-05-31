Thane, May 31 (PTI) With the addition of 51 new COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 7,09,992, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895 and the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

