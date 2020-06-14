Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 6 Killed in Mine Cave-in at Madhya Pradesh

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | 6 Killed in Mine Cave-in at Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Six labourers were killed while four others sustained injuries when the limestone quarry that they were working in caved in at Beohari area in Shahdol, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Pratima Mathew said that Rs. 4 lakh will be given to family members of the deceased under the Sambal Scheme.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"Six labourers were killed and four others sustained injuries in the soil mound collapse in Shahdol. Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased under Sambal Scheme. Rs 10,000 each has been given for last rites of the deceased," said Mathew.

According to police, 10 people were extracting limestone from the mine at Papredi village when the incident occurred. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
India Madhya Pradesh nAdditional Superintendent Pratima Mathew
You might also like
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
News

Six Killed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol as Lime Quarry They Were Digging Caves In
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Cricket

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
News

Bhopal Allows All Religious Places Except Those in Containment Zones to Re-Open From June 15
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement