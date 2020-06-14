India News | 6 Killed in Mine Cave-in at Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Six labourers were killed while four others sustained injuries when the limestone quarry that they were working in caved in at Beohari area in Shahdol, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Pratima Mathew said that Rs. 4 lakh will be given to family members of the deceased under the Sambal Scheme.

"Six labourers were killed and four others sustained injuries in the soil mound collapse in Shahdol. Rs 4 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased under Sambal Scheme. Rs 10,000 each has been given for last rites of the deceased," said Mathew.

According to police, 10 people were extracting limestone from the mine at Papredi village when the incident occurred. (ANI)

