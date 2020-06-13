Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 75.16/litre (increase by Rs 0.59) & Rs 73.39/litre (increase by Rs 0.58), respectively in Delhi. There is no restriction on movement within districts as of now. E-pass is needed for weddings, names of all guests attending the wedding have to be mentioned in the pass: Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.Here's what he said: There is no restriction on movement within districts as of now. E-pass is needed for weddings, names of all guests attending the wedding have to be mentioned in the pass: Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/I8HnlVNnME— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020 India crosses 3 lakh mark as it reports the highest single-day spike of 11,458 new #COVID19 cases; total cases rise to 308993; 386 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 145779 active cases, 154330 cured/discharged/migrated & 8884 deaths in the country so far: Ministry of Health Telangana: TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy & his son JC Asmit Reddy arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad and are being taken to Anantapuram, in connection with an alleged cheating case. They had allegedly registered BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents. Telangana: TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy & his son JC Asmit Reddy arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad and are being taken to Anantapuram, in connection with an alleged cheating case. They had allegedly registered BS 3 vehicles as BS 4 vehicles with fake documents.— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020 Jammu and Kashmir: Precision operation carried out in Anantnag district ensured no collateral damage. Both terrorists eliminated were of Hizbul Mujahideen. 2 pistols with ammunition and 3 grenades recovered. Operation over. Jammu and Kashmir: Precision operation carried out in Anantnag district ensured no collateral damage. Both terrorists eliminated were of Hizbul Mujahideen. 2 pistols with ammunition and 3 grenades recovered. Operation over. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) https://t.co/k26FlvpNL4 pic.twitter.com/YsqpR1NqUP— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020 Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain very likely to occur today during next three hours (valid up to 10:05 hrs. IST) at isolated places over Bijnor, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur districts & adjoining areas: Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

New Delhi, June 13: With the coronavirus cases in India on the verge of touching 3-lakh mark and death toll mounting at 8,498, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with chief ministers of all states and union territories over two days on June 16, 2020, and June 17, 2020. The states and UTs have been divided over those two days. They are likely to discuss the government's Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday released the guidelines on preventive measures to be followed at hotels to contain the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As per the guidelines, there should be proper crowd management in hotels as well as outside the premises like parking lots. Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

Also, Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday permitted certain categories of foreigners, including the Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders, to enter the India amid the coronavirus pandemic. It allowed members of foreign diplomats and official passport holding service staff accredited to foreign diplomatic missions to enter in India.

In other news, the southwestern Monsoon winds made landfall in Maharashtra, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The rainfall-laden winds are expected to cover the entire state in next 48 hours, a top official of the weather station in Mumbai said.