Imphal, Jan 26 (PTI) Manipur's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Two new patients each are from Imphal East and Imphal West districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandel districts, the official at COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Twenty-one more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.13 per cent.

The state now has 171 active cases, while 28,463 people have recovered from the disease and 369 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Manipur has so far tested over 5.08 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,282 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

