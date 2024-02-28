Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) The six Congress MLAs, who were issued show-cause notice for defying the whip for Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, appeared before the Speaker along with their lawyer and argued that they had not been provided all the relevant documents.

Senior advocate Satya Pal Jain, who represented the six Congress MLAs before the Speaker, argued hat they were only given the notice and the copy of the petition filed on Tuesday evening while other annexure were not supplied to them.

Jain said according to rules, seven days' time has to be given to the MLAs for filing the reply the copy of the petition is supplied to them.

The petition has been filed against the Congress against the six party MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Jain said there are five or six conditions under the anti-defection law, including seven days' time for reply, which have to be complied with. Even after supplying the copy of the petition, seven days' time has to be given for filing the reply, he said.

He asserted that the anti-defection law does not apply on voting in Rajya Sabha polls, he said, and added that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said it.

"We have urged the Speaker to give at least one week's time as per the principle of natural justice for filing the reply," Jain said.

