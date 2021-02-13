Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 60 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,25,268, while another death raised the toll to 1,949, officials said.

Thirteen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 47 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 13 travellers.

While eight districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 others registered new infections in single digits. Jammu recorded 10 new cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has 616 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,22,703 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

One death linked to COVID-19 was reported in the Jammu division in the last 24 hours, bringing the fatality count in the UT to 1,949, they said. PTI SSB

