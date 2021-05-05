Aizawl, May 5 (PTI) At least 238 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram - 62 of which are policemen who have recently returned from poll duty in West Bengal - pushing the state's caseload to 6,794, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The policemen were placed under quarantine upon their arrival here during the last week of April.

Of the 238 fresh cases, 146 were reported from Aizawl, 42 from Serchhip, 27 from Mamit, eight from Kolasib, seven from Lawngtali and four each from Lunglei and Saitual.

Two Assam Rifles personnel, a BSF jawan, two healthcare workers and six members of a family also figure in the list of newly infected people, he said.

Ninety-two new patients have travel history.

Mizoram currently has 1,609 active cases, while a total of 5,168 people have recovered from the infection.

The death toll remained unchanged at 17.

As many as 3,16,793 samples were tested in the state, including 3,218 samples since Monday.

According to the state immunization officer, 2,16,789 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far -- of which 46,751 took both the doses.

