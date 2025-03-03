Sasan (Guj), Mar 3 (PTI) Indian rivers are home to 6,327 dolphins, stated a report of the country's first-ever riverine dolphin estimation released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

The Prime Minister chaired the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife, which coincided with the World Wildlife Day, at Sasan in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

During the meeting, he released the report of the country's first-ever riverine dolphin estimation, which estimated 6,327 dolphins, an official release stated.

"This pioneering effort involved surveying 28 rivers across eight states, with 3,150 man-days dedicated to covering over 8,500 km. Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest numbers, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam," the release said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of awareness on dolphin conservation with the involvement of the local population and villagers in the areas. He also advised organising exposure visits for school children in dolphin habitat areas, the release said.

The NBWL, a statutory body that advises the government on wildlife conservation, has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.

The prime minister is the ex-officio chairperson of the NBWL, and the Union environment, forests and climate change minister is the board's vice-chairperson.

On Monday morning, he went for a safari at Gir National Park and said that collective efforts of the last many years have ensured that the population of Asiatic lions is rising steadily.

"This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM.

"In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic lion," he said in a post on X.

