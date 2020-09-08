Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 8 (ANI): A total of 658 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand on Tuesday taking the total count of cases to 26,094.

The total count includes 8,184 active cases and 17,473 recoveries.

Also Read | Credit Card EMIs at All-Time High During COVID-19 Pandemic: HDFC Bank.

The state Health Department said that 360 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

India's COVID-19 count went up to 42,80,423 on Tuesday after 75,809 new cases were reported.

Also Read | Ten Things You Never Knew About Mick Jones and the Clash.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)