New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) As many as 68 per cent of people, who participated in a survey, believe that China poses a bigger problem to India than Pakistan, and 72.6 per cent of the respondents expressed trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the issue of national security.

Thirty-two per cent of those surveyed by ABP-CVoter believe that Pakistan, considered an arch enemy of India, is a more serious concern, according to a statement.

The survey comes against the backdrop of the continuing border tensions with China, with 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh last week.

To a question if the Indian government has taken concrete steps to give China a befitting reply, over 60 per cent of those surveyed answered in negative, while only 39 per cent said it has done so.

The survey said its respondents, however, laid high trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government as 73.6 per cent of them said they have more confidence in Modi than opposition parties in dealing with the crisis.

Merely 16.7 per cent responded in favour of the opposition, while 9.6 per cent said neither the government nor its rival parties are capable of handling the ongoing dispute with China.

To a question on comparison between Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been criticising the prime minister for his handling of the border crisis, 61 per cent of respondents said they had "no faith" in Gandhi.

The statement said 14.4 per cent of the respondents said they have some faith in the Congress leader over the issue of national security.

Over 68 per cent of those surveyed believe Indians will boycott Chinese products, while 31 per cent people will continue to buy goods made in China.

