New Delhi, June 23: Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised state governments, public and private institutions and hospitals to take required measures to increase testing for the infection by deploying a combination of various tests which includes real-time RT-PCR, rapid antigen testing and antibody testing for serosurvey. Coronavirus Case Count in India Jumps by 14,933 in Past 24 Hours to Reach 4.4 Lakh, Death Toll Crosses 14,000.

"Since test, track and treat is the only way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and save lives, it is imperative that testing should be made widely available to all symptomatic individuals in every part of the country and contact tracing mechanisms for containment of infection are further strengthened," ICMR said. BJP Targets Maharashtra Govt Over Coronavirus Testing; ‘State Has Capacity to Do 38,000 Tests Per Day But Only 14,000 Tests Are Done’, Says Former CM Devendra Fadnavis.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry's Tuesday update, the COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 4,40,215. Of these, 1,78,014 cases are active, while 2,48,190 patients have recovered. Till now, 14,011 individuals have also died due to the infection.

