Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, under which the Superintendents of Police of five districts have been changed.

The state's personnel department issued an order late on Wednesday night stating that superintendents of police of Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Balotra, Karauli and Dholpur districts have been changed.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 150 CAPF Companies Already in West Bengal, Maximum Deployed at North 24 Parganas District.

Balotra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijeet Singh has been posted as SP (CID), Jaipur. Dungarpur SP Shyam Singh has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Jaipur while IPS Monica Sen, working on this post, has been appointed as SP Dungarpur.

IPS Laxman Das has been appointed as SP Pratapgarh, IPS Kundan Kanwariya has been appointed as SP Balotra, IPS Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay has been appointed as SP Karauli and IPS Sumit Mehra has been appointed as SP Dholpur.

Also Read | ‘Despite Being Lowest Scorer for My Team, I Am the Happiest Man Today’ Ajinkya Rahane Reacts on Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Title Win Over Vidarbha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)