New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A 7-year-old boy from Iraq suffering from incessant tachycardia--a severe heart rhythm disorder that can lead to heart failure underwent a rare and life-saving cardiac procedure, Electrophysiology Study and Radiofrequency Ablation, successfully performed by doctors at a hospital in New Delhi.

A team of doctors led by Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director, Department of Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI), alongwith Dr Amitesh Chakraborty, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, executed the procedures successfully.

Born with an abnormal circuit in his heart, when the boy was presented at Fortis Escorts, Okhla, he reported experiencing abnormal heartbeats, ranging between 170 and 200 beats per minute. The normal heart rate range is 75-118 beats per minute. The child weighed only 26 kilos and had been unwell for years with no medical interventions performed in his country owing to the high risks involved owing to the patient's age and low bodyweight.

The doctors in Iraq kept the patient on toxic doses of medication that severely restricted his quality of life, with no respite from the ailment. After due consideration and consultations, his family finally brought him to India in the hope of finding the right medical intervention.

The doctors decided to perform an Electrophysiology Study (a diagnostic test that evaluates electric system to diagnose and treat abnormal heart rhythms) and Radiofrequency Ablation (a medical procedure that uses heat generated from alternating current to destroy dysfunctional heart tissue causing arrhythmias) which is a rarely attempted procedure in children under 30 kilos due to the risks. The team exercised extreme caution to protect the small heart structures and delicate blood vessels. The boy's abnormal electrical pathway was successfully treated after two hours of meticulous efforts by the doctors, restoring his heartbeat to a normal rhythm.

Dr. Aparna Jaswal, Director - Department of Cardiac Pacing & Electrophysiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said "This was a highly complex and rare case. Normally, such procedures are delayed until the child weighs more than 30 kilograms. However, in this case, his condition was worsening and could have led to heart failure if the treatment had been delayed any further. Careful planning with the right equipment and precise execution were critical factors in giving the young child a new life. Seeing him resume normal life within a week has been truly rewarding," Jaswal added,

Dr Aparna added further, "Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), the most common form of arrhythmia in children, is estimated to affect 1 in 1,000 children worldwide. The child has recovered well post-procedure and has resumed normal activities after years of suffering. Pediatric ablations in such young and underweight patients are rare due to the risks of damaging the heart and blood vessels. The success of this case highlights Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's expertise and preparedness in handling high-risk paediatric cases."

Dr Vikram Aggarwal, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, said, "Since its inception, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute has been a pioneer in advanced cardiac sciences, with a dedicated Electrophysiology Department that has performed thousands of complex arrhythmia procedures over the years. The specialised Pediatric Electrophysiology Program at the Hospital makes it one of the few centres in India capable of offering curative solutions to even the smallest and most high-risk patients."

Each year, patients from across India and abroad who cannot access such advanced care in their own countries have been treated successfully at our hospital. (ANI)

