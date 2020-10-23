Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Friday increased to 16,32,544 with 7,347 new cases coming to light, said a state health official.

The state reported 184 fatalities during the day, taking the death toll to 43,015, he said.

13,247 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 14,45,103.

The number of active patients in the state is 1,43,922.

Mumbai reported 1,470 new cases, which pushed its caseload to 2,48,802, while the death toll in the city rose to 10,009 with 48 fatalities being recorded on Friday.

The state has so far conducted 84,79,155 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 2,678 new cases, raising the total count to 5,66,699. A total of 17,594 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,16,801 and deaths at 9,359, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,18,470 and death toll at 4,168, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,06,900 cases and 3,594 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 61,052 and death count at 1,537.

Latur division has reported 67,100 cases until now and 1,987 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 50,998 cases while 1,214 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 1,42,463 infections and 3,420 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Positive cases: 16,32,544, new cases: 7,347, death toll: 43,015, discharged: 14,45,103, active cases: 1,43,922, people tested so far: 84,79,155.

