Bengaluru, October 23: Parts of the Karnataka capital witnessed flood-like situation on Friday as heavy rains swept across the city. Videos of waterlogging in several areas were shared on social media. The accumulation of water also led to brief traffic snarls at some of the roads which witness heavy vehicular movement. Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Package For Rain-Affected Parts, Farmers to Get Relief Amount Before Diwali.

In a video captured in Hosakerehalli, the rainwater was seen drifting akin to a river along the road. Another clip showed a car parked in the street being swept away by the strong current of waters overflowing from the drains.

The worst-affected by the deluge-like situation were the low-lying areas of Bengaluru, The water-logging was abated by the overflowing of Vrishabhavathi drain, reports said.

Watch Video: Bengaluru Facing Flood-Like Situation in Some Parts

#WATCH Karnataka: Parts of Bengaluru face flood-like situation after the city received heavy rainfall today. Visuals from Hosakerehalli. pic.twitter.com/WL4lFbXRcd — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

Video Shows Waterlogging in Underpass in Basavanagudi

Waterlogged underpass in Tagore circle near Gandhi Bazaar, Basavanagudi, #Bengaluru @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tAVjPCQsbk — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 23, 2020

Earlier this week, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Hyderabad city were battered by the heavy spell of rainfall. The amount of rains were highest in the past 100 years, recorded in the month of October. In Karnataka as well, torrential rains have damaged several hectares of farmlands. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has sought a rs 10,000 crore financial aid from the Centre for relief operations.

