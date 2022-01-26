New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh's tableau that took part in the 73rd Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi on Wednesday showcased the Anglo-Abor (Adi) wars.

Arunachal Pradesh is the easternmost sentinel frontier of India inhabited by indigenous tribes of various ethnic entities with rich cultural heritage.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Winding Up Its Ambitious Cryptocurrency Project, Here's Why.

The theme of the tableau "Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars" is based on the resistance of the indigenous tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Adis of Siang region (formerly known as Abors by the British), who had bravely fought against the imperial policy of colonial expansion of the erstwhile British rulers in India.

The British wanted to penetrate and establish their control over the Adi Land. Their first visit to the Adi land is reported to be in 1826. It had to be cut short to a very brief period as compelled by the indomitable and independent Character of the Adis who fought tooth and nail to keep their land independent. This led to series of four military expeditions and ultimately leading to the four Anglo-Abor Wars called 'Bitbor Mimak' in 1858, 'Bongal Mimak' in 1859, 'Nijom Mimak' in 1893-94, and 'Poju Mimak' in 1911-12.

Also Read | Medical Jobs in Australia: Over 1 Lakh Nurses Required in the Country by 2030, Says IHM.

The British Force had to pull back in the consecutive expeditions/wars because of the unprecedented strong retaliation offered by the Adi Warriors. In the front portion of the tableau a bust of an Abor (Adi) warrior and two warriors defending the intruders is depicted. The rear portion depicts an Anglo Abor (Adi) War sequence that was fought between 1858 and 1912.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. A set of guidelines issued by the Centre states that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)