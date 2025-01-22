Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): At least eight passengers of the Pushpak Express were hit by the Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district.

According to initial reports, the passengers had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train. While they were outside, the Karnataka Express passed through the same spot, and several passengers were struck by the moving train.

Railway officials and staff have reached the scene of the accident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

