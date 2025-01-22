Jalgaon, January 22: In a tragic incident, at least eight passengers were injured when the Pushpak Express was struck by the running Karnataka Express in Jalgaon district. According to initial reports, the passengers had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train.

While they were outside, the Karnataka Express passed through the same spot, and several passengers were struck by the moving train.

Karnataka Express Strikes Passengers in Jalgaon

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A false fire alarm in the Pushpak Express at Paranda Railway Station caused panicked passengers to jump off the train. Tragically, several were run over by the Karnataka Express passing on another track https://t.co/Gs3RGOnksa pic.twitter.com/lmIHkE6IKb — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

Railway officials and staff have reached the scene of the accident, and further details are awaited.

