Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): At least 8 people were killed and 26 injured following the explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, as the rescue operation is in progress, a police official said.

V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II, said, "There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed within 10 minutes. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar. A total of 8 deaths, 26 injuries, and 2 or 3 in serious condition. Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. Eight people have died, and 26 are injured. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing, and the rescue operation is in progress. We will provide further details later."

Earlier, BJP MLA Payal Shankar demanded an investigation into the incident.

Payal Shankar said, "The state government should provide good treatment to the injured. How did it happen? Who is accountable for it? Were the safety protocols followed? If such a blast occurs in a crowded place, then there are chances of more losses. There should be an investigation of the incident."

Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha also visited the spot.

Over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in the Pasamailaram Phase 1 area, said officials.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations.

"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials.

Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, Paritosh Pankaj, said, "Till now we haven't recovered any bodies, rescue operation is going on, we will update in some time." (ANI)

