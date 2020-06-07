India News | 820 Monuments Under ASI Which Have Places of Worship to Open from June 8

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday announced that the government has approved the opening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archeological Survey of India which have places of worship from June 8.

Patel also said that all the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Health Ministry will be followed in these monuments.

In its order, the Culture Ministry said that ASI shall ensure that preventive measures as stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, on June 4 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the religious places/places of worship are effectively put in place and scrupulously followed while opening and managing these Centrally Protected Monuments.

"ASI shall also further ensure that it follows all other directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India in this regard," the order further read.

The Ministry of Culture also requested ASI to share the list of these 820 monuments proposed to be opened on June 8 with respective states and the districts concerned. (ANI)

