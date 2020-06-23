Pune, June 23 (PTI) Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 617 with 13 patients succumbing during this period, he added.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Rajasthan: State Govt Issues Guidelines Amid Resumption of Alcohol Sale in Hotels And Restaurants, Asks Bar Owners to Ensure Social Distancing.

"Of the 820 cases, 469 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 13,153 patients so far. However, 273 patients were also discharged from hospitals," he said.

300 new cases came to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,227.

Also Read | Mumbai reports 846 New COVID-19 Cases And 42 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Rest of the cases were found in rural area and Pune cantonment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)