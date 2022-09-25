Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) Over 80 tourists who were stranded amid heavy rains at the Triund hill station in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Sunday, officials said.

SDRF director Sudesh Mokhta said 83 people were rescued from Triund under the Dharamshala subdivision after getting information from one of the stranded tourist.

Mokhta said a person named Abhinandan Kalia informed that 11 tourists, including six women, from Punjab were stuck in Triund.

The information was shared with SDRF and Home guards following which a team was rushed to the spot, he added.

Later, a top SDRF official informed the district administration that they had not only rescued the 11 people, but also rescued 72 other tourists who were stranded there, he added.

