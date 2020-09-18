Shillong, Sept 18 (PTI) Eighty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday, taking the state's tally to 4,447, a senior health official said.

Two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 34.

At present, the state has 1,976 active cases, he said.

Altogether 95 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in Meghalaya to 2,437, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, where the state capital is located, continues to be the worst affected with 70 fresh cases on Friday. It has 1,369 of the total active cases, War said. As many as 1.29 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the official said.

