Hazaribag, Jul 3 (PTI) Nine members of a "criminal gang" were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.

Seven persons were apprehended during an ‘anti-crime checking drive' on a stretch between Carmel School More and Hazaribag bus stand on Wednesday, while the two others were arrested in Karamtoli area of Ranchi, they said.

“Based on a tip-off that armed members of the gang were planning something untoward at St Columbus College Road area of Hazaribag city, a special investigation team was formed, which nabbed them,” Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan told reporters.

The accused, aged between 19 and 24, have also confessed to their involvement in a firing incident at a jewellery shop in Hazaribag on June 22, Anjan said.

Further investigation is underway.

