Mumbai, July 3: Social media is abuzz with Indian techie Soham Parekh, who has been accused of duping several Tech companies with moonlighting and a fake resume. The "Soham-Gate" began when Suhail Doshi, founder of Mixpanel and Playground AI, publicly accused Parekh of simultaneously working for multiple startups using a fake resume. In a post on X, which has now gone viral, Suhail Dosh went on to call Soham Parekh a "scammer" and alleged that the Indian techie duped multiple companies, including YC-backed startups.

The Playground AI founder further claimed that Parekh was hired and then fired within a week for misrepresentation. However, he continued his deceptive practices, Doshi added. The Mixpanel founder also went on to share Parekh’s CV, stating it is "probably 90% fake". The alleged exposé by Suhail also prompted reactions from several others, including Karine from Trust Variance. Karine recalled rejecting Soham due to suspicious credentials. The incident sparked debate on moonlighting and demand for vetting in the startup ecosystem. ‘Bad Manager Can Make Dream Job Hell’: Bengaluru Techie Breaks Down in Meeting, Quits Job Due to ‘Toxic’ Boss; Netizens React to Viral LinkedIn Post.

Have I Completely Sabotaged My Career? Soham Parekh Asks Suhail Doshi

Soham has reached out. His primary question: “Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation? I am also happy to come clean” Vox Populi, Vox Dei — Suhail (@Suhail) July 3, 2025

Soham Parekh Reacts to Allegations Against Him

Amid the "Soham-Gate", Parekh reached out to Sohail. Confirming the same, Doshi said that Soham reached out to him with his primary question being, "Asking this as genuine advice since I do really love what I do, have I completely sabotaged my career? What can I do to improve my situation?"Parekh also told Doshi that he is happy to come clean. Doshi completed his post with "Vox Populi" and "Vox Dei" words. A Latin phrase which means "voice of the people is the voice of God".

Who Is Soham Parekh?

Soham Parekh is an Indian techie who has been accused of moonlighting and of having a fake resume. Soham Parekh's name on his resume reads, "Soham P". As per his CV shared by Suhail Doshi, Parekh has an MS in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2022. He also holds a BE in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai, which he completed in 2020. According to Soham's resume, he worked at five companies - DynamoAI, Union.ai, Synthesia, Alan AI, and GitHub. Soham-Gate: Indian Techie Soham Parekh Accused of Duping Multiple Tech Companies With Moonlighting and Fake Resume, CEOs and Founders React To Viral Post.

Notably, all his work at the five companies was in remote roles. It is also not clear if Soham Parekh is based in India, the US, or another country. That said, the "Soham-Gate" raises several questions, including whether it is legal to manage multiple jobs or if moonlighting is legal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).