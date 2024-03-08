Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday lauded the organisational strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his visit to West Bengal's Malda division ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

"A cohesive organization is the greatest strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party. To re-strengthen Modiji's hand, I gave directions in the organizational meeting organized with the responsible leaders and functionaries of the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Malda division. I firmly believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party nominees will win in these four centres by overcoming all hurdles," CM Saha said in a post on X.

The Tripura Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal's South Malda to campaign for the Lok Sabha candidate of the BJP in the South Malda Lok Sabha constituency, arrived here on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, he participated in the party's Lok Sabha 'wall writing' poll campaign programme and door-to-door campaign in Ward 21 of South Malda, West Bengal for the party's Lok Sabha candidate from the area.

Talking to ANI here, CM Saha said that there is no doubt that the BJP will win from the four seats here (in the Malda division).

"I have spoken to various officials who have come here and I understand that there is a lot of enthusiasm among them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win and the BJP will form a government. PM Modi has given a target of 370 seats and I am hoping that NDA will get more than 400 seats," he said.

Tripura CM, while speaking about the upcoming Sabha Polls in 2024, exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would get more than 400 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

