Bengaluru, March 8: A cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari district in Karnataka and a PFI cadre have been detained by the National Investigation Agency and Central Crime Branch in their joint investigation of the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe here, sources said on Friday. The teams suspect that one of the two detenues, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

The investigating team believes that he had proximity with some terrorist organisations. Sources said the PFI cadre is believed to have brainwashed many people, including the man who planted the bomb. On March 1, a man walked into the cafe and set down a bag carrying an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in it, which had a timer set for an hour, police said, adding that the blast that took place an hour later injured 10 people. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Prime Suspect Spotted Boarding BMTC Bus After Cafe Explosion, Video Emerges.

The NIA has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh to find the suspect, whose image has been captured on CCTV.Meanwhile, the investigation teams found that the man who planted the bomb at the food joint in Brookefield here travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal, sources said. Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Cash Reward of Rs 10 Lakh for Info on Bomber.

CCTV footages captured by the cameras at the city bus and bus stand shows him that he frequently changed his dress to hide his identity and mislead the investigators. Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram Café, which was shut since the incident, reopened on Friday.