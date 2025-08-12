New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Aadhar Payment Bridge System (APBS) helps in improving the transparency and accountability of wage distribution for workers linked with the MGNREA scheme, the government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Ministry of Rural Development said that Aadhar authentication also reduces leakage and corruption and ensures that only legitimate beneficiaries with verified identities receive wages. "In case of failure in payment through APBS, an alternative route to make payment is available through account-based payment that is the National Automated Clearing House."

Also Read | 'Coolie': Tamil Nadu Government Permits Special Shows for Superstar Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Movie on Opening Day Amid Massive Demand for Tickets.

Currently, against a total of 12.12 crore active workers, Aadhaar seeding of 99.65 per cent has already been completed. State/UTs are continuously being monitored by the Central Government for achieving 100 per cent Aadhaar Seeding and APBS conversion in NREGASoft. As and when any issue is flagged by the State/UT or any other stakeholders, the same is resolved on a priority basis.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Announces Candidate for Ghosi Assembly Seat.

To ensure timely payment of wages to the beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) and to address the issues arising due to frequent changes in bank account numbers of the beneficiaries and subsequent non-updation, it was decided to implement the Aadhar Payment Bridge System (APBS). This has been made mandatory with effect from 1st January 2024, the ministry said.

The Rural Development Ministry further said that monitoring and evaluation is a continuous process under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS). The Ministry regularly reviews the performance of the States/UTs, including the implementation of APBS, through various mechanisms such as Mid-Term Review, Common Review Mission, Labour Budget meetings, National Level monitoring, virtual conference meetings and field visits. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)