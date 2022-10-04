New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday burnt effigies of Ravana at about 3,500 locations here in a symbolic protest against the BJP's "failure" in maintaining cleanliness in the capital.

However, the effigies burnt by party leaders and workers were not made of garbage as announced by AAP's MCD poll incharge Dugesh Pathak on Monday.

'Ravana made of BJP's garbage' was written on all the effigies burnt during the protest, the party said.

The party changed its plan to burn Ravana's effigies made of garbage in view of the ban on their open burning in the capital, according to party sources.

All three erstwhile municipal corporations were ruled by the BJP till they were unified and renamed as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in May.

"We got the feedback yesterday itself. That's why smaller effigies were used for a symbolic protest with a writing on them 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' so that they do not cause air pollution," a source in the party said.

In a statement, the AAP said party leaders and workers held protest against the maladministration of the BJP and burnt the "symbolic effigies" of 'BJP Ke Koode Ka Ravan' at 3,500 places on the eve of Dussehra.

An immediate reaction from the MCD or the BJP to AAP's charge was not available.

Effigies of demon king Ravana are burnt on Dussehra festival, which falls on October 5 this year, to mark the victory of good over evil.

"People across Delhi came together to burn Ravana's symbolic effigy. This was a symbolic protest against the issue of garbage mismanagement in Delhi by BJP-ruled MCD," Pathak said.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the protest was a wake up call for the BJP.

"BJP-ruled MCD has turned Delhi into a city of garbage during its 15 year reign," he charged.

AAP MLA Atishi said participation of the people in the party's protest indicated they want Delhi to be free from "the garbage and the BJP rule in the MCD".

Elections to reconstitute a new civic body are yet to be announced by the BJP-led Central government.

With an eye on the MCD polls, the AAP launched a month-long campaign recently to corner the BJP on various civic issues, primarily cleanliness.

