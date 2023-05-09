New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Installation of over 1,000 permanent pumps, helpline for waterlogging complaints, joint inspections of hotspots are some of the steps planned by the Delhi government to ensure that the national capital does not see waterlogging this monsoon.

The Public Works Department (PWD), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other departments are working tirelessly to prevent waterlogging and other issues during the rainy season, an official statement said.

PWD minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal held a joint review meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they assessed the current waterlogging situation across the city and discussed potential solutions. The meeting focused on key areas such as desilting of drains, construction of new drains, identification of water logging hotspots and creating a control room for monitoring waterlogging incidents, with an emphasis on ensuring seamless coordination across various departments.

While discussing the preparatory measures, Atishi said, "We are committed to ensuring that the people of Delhi have a hassle-free monsoon season. Our departments are working round-the-clock to ensure that drainage systems are cleaned and repaired beforehand. However, all departments need to work together now so that it can be ensured that all resources are used skillfully and there is no waterlogging problem anywhere in Delhi.”

She also instructed the officials to assess the situation after rains and hold joint inspections at waterlogging hotspots. “The focus should be laid on mitigating waterlogging in these areas with micro-level planning. PWD will work as a nodal agency, and the department's central control room will monitor waterlogged areas 24*7 through CCTV,” she said.

Bharadwaj stressed on all departments concerned closely monitoring areas prone to waterlogging. They should ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging during monsoons, he said.

"Department officials should visit different areas of Delhi to assess the actual situation. Immediate action should be taken in the identified waterlogged areas. During monsoons, the water level in the Yamuna River and the occurrence of waterlogging in the Khadar region can create problems like floods. To prevent this, all officials should remain vigilant and keep a close eye on every situation," he said.

He also directed DJB officials to complete the desilting of all sewage lines and drains before the monsoon. In addition, alarms have been installed in sewage pumping stations (SPS) built in various parts of Delhi to alert officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) of any water overflow or malfunction.

This will immediately alert DJB officials that there is a risk of sewage overflow so that appropriate action can be taken in time. The monitoring of sewage pumping stations will be done through IoT monitoring devices.

The sensor installed in these electronic devices will ensure that when the sewage level reaches a certain level in the pumping station, alerts are sent to senior officials. “The government will launch a helpline for waterlogging complaints soon, and swift action will be taken on every grievance,” he said.

In Delhi, the PWD has installed 128 pump houses which have over 700 pumps. Of these 128 pump houses, 11 are fully automatic and start operating automatically as the water level rises, using sensors.

During the monsoon season, PWD will also deploy its mobile pump units if necessary.

The desilting work of PWD's drains is going on and the first phase of desilting work will be completed by May 31.

During the monsoon, PWD's central control room will monitor the serious waterlogging areas through 24-hour CCTV surveillance.

In addition to this, PWD will establish control rooms at 10 other locations.

People can register waterlogging-related complaints, for which PWD will issue a helpline number during the monsoon season.

PWD has marked 165 areas with waterlogging problems, and preparations are underway to address their needs and tackle waterlogging issues.

PWD officials told the ministers that during the monsoon season, 24*7 maintenance vans with workers will be available for roads and electrical divisions. Temporary pumps will be deployed at critical locations to deal with the waterlogging.

There are a total of 57 drains in Delhi under the Irrigation and Flood Control department, with a total length of approximately 382 kilometers. To clean these drains, 53 machines have been deployed by the department. As of April 30, the department has already carried out 5,65,371 metric tons of desilting work. The remaining desilting work on the drains will also be completed soon.

Escape drain number 1, Bihari Pur Nala, Band Nala, Relief Drain, Kiradi Suleman Nagar Drain, Pankha Road Drain, and Nasirpur are some of the major drains in Delhi that create problems during the monsoon season.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has already carried out the task of removing silt from drains, especially from under bridges. Bar screens and pumps have been installed at marked locations to prevent waterlogging.

The MCD will complete desilting of all small and large drains will be completed by June 15.

Permanent and mobile pumps have been deployed at waterlogging locations by MCD, while 12 control rooms will monitor the situation of monsoon waterlogging.

The NDMC has completed cleaning of all major drains while automatic pumps have been deployed at waterlogging locations, and mobile pump units will be used if necessary.

The work of the first phase of desilting has been completed by DDA. The work of the second phase of desilting will be completed by May 31. An action plan is being prepared for waterlogging hot-spots, under which pumps will be deployed.

