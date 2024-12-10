New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday slammed AIMIM's decision to field former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain as its candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections and said such moves benefit the BJP.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said earlier in the day that Hussain has joined the party led by him.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area.

"He will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met with me today and joined the party," Owaisi said in a post on X.

Priyanka Kakkar alleged that wherever BJP starts losing, they bring more parties to contest elections.

Also Read | Gwalior Shooting: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Gunfire Over Land Dispute in Maharajpura Village; Police Deployed in Area.

"It's a part of the BJP's negative strategy. Wherever BJP starts losing, they bring more parties to contest elections. They (BJP) brought BSP and AIMIM in the Lok Sabha elections. When you see the data, it shows that whenever AIMIM fielded its candidates, it has benefited the BJP," she said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also said that Owaisi's political moves "often end up benefiting the BJP".

"Looking at past data, his involvement in elections has frequently polarized voters, indirectly aiding the BJP."

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said AIMIM's decision to field Tahir Hussain, who is in judicial custody for his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, was an attempt "to promote divisive politics".

In a post on social media platform X, Mishra accused Tahir Hussain of "plotting murder of hundreds of Hindus in Delhi" during the northeast Delhi riots and alleged that he had stabbed IB officer Ankit Sharma multiple times.

In a post on X, he said an attempt is being made to "challenge the Hindus" by fielding "a jihadi".

He also warned of severe consequences if an attempt is made to start riots again in Delhi.

Hussain is an accused in multiple 2020 riot-related cases in Delhi and murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)