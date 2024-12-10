Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area

A dispute over playing a song during a wedding in the Kokhraj area here escalated into a violent clash, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the incident occurred late Monday night in Baghelapur village.

News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 11:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area
Death | Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Kaushambi, December 10: A dispute over playing a song during a wedding in the Kokhraj area here escalated into a violent clash, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the incident occurred late Monday night in Baghelapur village.

"The argument started between the hosts (gharatis) and the groom's party (baratis) during the ritual of dwar pooja over playing a specific song on the DJ. This led to a fight involving lathis and sticks," Srivastava said. Two members of the bride's side, Bablu (32), from Barai Bandhwa village in Karari area, and Rohit from Badegaon village in Sandipan Ghat area, were seriously injured in the clash. Mahoba Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Following Gambling Dispute Over INR 100 in Uttar Pradesh.

Bablu succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. Rohit is currently receiving treatment at the Muratganj Health Center. An FIR will be registered and further legal action will be taken once a complaint is received, Srivastava added.

-1-killed-another-injured-in-clash-over-playing-dj-song-at-wedding-in-kokhraj-area-6480598.html" title="Share on Facebook">

Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area

A dispute over playing a song during a wedding in the Kokhraj area here escalated into a violent clash, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the incident occurred late Monday night in Baghelapur village.

News PTI| Dec 10, 2024 11:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, Another Injured in Clash Over Playing DJ Song at Wedding in Kokhraj Area
Death | Representative Image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Kaushambi, December 10: A dispute over playing a song during a wedding in the Kokhraj area here escalated into a violent clash, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava stated that the incident occurred late Monday night in Baghelapur village.

"The argument started between the hosts (gharatis) and the groom's party (baratis) during the ritual of dwar pooja over playing a specific song on the DJ. This led to a fight involving lathis and sticks," Srivastava said. Two members of the bride's side, Bablu (32), from Barai Bandhwa village in Karari area, and Rohit from Badegaon village in Sandipan Ghat area, were seriously injured in the clash. Mahoba Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Following Gambling Dispute Over INR 100 in Uttar Pradesh.

Bablu succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital and his body has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. Rohit is currently receiving treatment at the Muratganj Health Center. An FIR will be registered and further legal action will be taken once a complaint is received, Srivastava added.

Tags:
DJ song Kokhraj Area Uttar Pradesh
You might also like
Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos)
News

Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos)
Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos)
News

Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos)
Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos)
News

Hathras Road Accident: 7 Killed in Container Truck and Passenger Vehicle Collision on Bareilly-Mathura Road, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief (Watch Videos)
Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos)
News

Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos)
Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment
News

Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment
Mahoba Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Following Gambling Dispute Over INR 100 in Uttar Pradesh
News

Mahoba Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Following Gambling Dispute Over INR 100 in Uttar Pradesh

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel