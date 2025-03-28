New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs of deliberately disrupting assembly proceedings to evade a discussion on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports that highlight alleged financial irregularities during their term in power.

"Whenever there is a discussion on CAG (reports), AAP MLAs create a ruckus and get marshalled out deliberately. But no matter what they do, they won't escape the scrutiny of the CAG reports," he said.

Referring to alleged scams ostensibly highlighted in the report, Sirsa claimed the reports on the 'Sheesh Mahal' and the Delhi Jal Board "scam" would soon be made public.

"Twelve more reports are yet to come. They will expose the corruption of the last 10 years," he added.

The BJP leader also took a dig at the previous Kejriwal government over the construction of an "ultra-luxurious" office at the CM's residence.

"Kejriwal needed an office in 20,000 sq. ft. at his house, more lavish than the Sheesh Mahal. Its report will also be released soon," he claimed.

Sirsa further alleged that during its term, the AAP government prioritised political advertisements over public welfare.

"They promised Rs 1,000 per month to women but spent crores on advertisements instead. That will also be investigated," he said, asserting Kejriwal cannot "run away" from accountability for long.

