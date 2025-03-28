Mumbai, March 28: As April approaches, many beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana are eagerly awaiting the release of the April installment. However, the exact date for the installment's release remains unclear, with a possible delay on the horizon. This delay stems from the ongoing screening process of applications under the scheme, which has yet to be completed.

The process of verifying applications for the scheme is currently underway, with one significant part of the screening already completed: the verification of women with four-wheelers. Many applications have been rejected based on this criterion, with data sourced from the Transport Department. Despite this progress, the next critical step in the verification process—the income verification of beneficiaries—remains pending. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

Ladki Bahin Yojana April Installmet Date:

While the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana await the April installment, the exact date for the kist release remains unclear. Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

Two months ago, the Women and Child Development Department requested income data for 2.63 lakh women from the Income Tax Department. However, as of now, the Income Tax Department has not provided this information, which is crucial for finalizing the eligibility of beneficiaries. The scheme stipulates that women with an income exceeding INR 2.5 lakh are ineligible, but concerns have been raised that some women may have received benefits without meeting this requirement.

