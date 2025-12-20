New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): A sharp political debate erupted over Sanjay Singh's statement in Parliament on Friday that invoked the name of the Hindu God 'Ram'. The ruling party, BJP members, strongly criticised the MP over the statement, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi even alleging that the opposition parties are just doing appeasement politics.

Sanjay Singh defended his "Ram ke naam mein charitra hona chahiye, warna haram mein bhi Ram likha hua hai" ("There must be character in the name of 'Ram,' otherwise the word 'Ram' is also found within the word 'Haram' (forbidden/unethical).") statement by saying it was just a reiteration of a quote used by the late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself in response to Ram Vilas' claim that his name contained 'Ram'.

He took a jibe at the BJP, saying the party should hold a press conference and apologise for the 'sin' committed by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee for making the statement in the first place.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's "Ram ke naam mein charitra hona chahiye, warna haram mein bhi Ram likha hua hai" statement in the House, said, "Congress and its friendly parties have never had any devotion towards Lord Ram, his existence and Ram Mandir. They have always done appeasement politics. So, people are showing them their place..."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh said that the MP should use the title 'Khan' instead of 'Singh' as a criticism of the MP's statement.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, "...Sanjay Singh should change his name to Sanjay Khan..."

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia asked the MP to apologise for his statement and for using the word 'haram'.

Speaking to ANI, the MP said, "... The language that Sanjay Singh uses is not in control... If he has used the word 'haram'. I condemn this... He should apologise."

AAP MP Sanjay Singh defended his statement, "Ram ke naam mein charitra hona chahiye, warna haram mein bhi Ram likha hua hai", made by him in Parliament.

He said, "I quoted late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji gave this statement. When Ram Vilas Paswan said, "My name also contains 'Ram'. In response, he gave this reply. I mentioned that. If this is bothering the BJP people, then hold a press conference, everyone should sit together and tell the entire country that the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee committed a great sin by saying this. They should apologise to the entire nation for it..." (ANI)

