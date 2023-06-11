New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organising a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila ground on Sunday against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh will address the rally today. Gopal Rai will speak as the party's delhi convenor.

Notably, eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal will address the rally and speak about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal is attending the rally at the invitation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police has made a heavy security deployment around the Ramlila Maidan in view of the rally.

From May 23, Kejriwal embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

The AAP national convenor has so far met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that if non-BJP parties come together, then the Centre's ordinance can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. He said this would send a strong message that the Modi government will not come to power in 2024.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case. (ANI)

