New Delhi, May 21: After the Centre brought an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet from 2013 and said, "Why ordinance Sir?".

PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat back then and had hit out at the ruling Congress party that was at the Centre over an issue. "Parliament is anyway meeting. Why could the Centre not take Parliament in confidence and give a good bill? Why ordinance? asks @narendramodi," the 2013 tweet read. Delhi Ordinance: Centre Files Review Plea in Supreme Court as Battle to Control Delhi Services Intensifies, CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows to Challenge Ordinance. 

