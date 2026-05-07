India News | AAP's Priyanka Kakkar Questions BJP over Security Measures After Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Killed in Bengal

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the central forces after Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was allegedly shot dead near Madhyamgram in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Kakkar said, "Where are those 2.5 lakh central forces in Bengal, which were deployed precisely to ensure that no incidents occur? Will the Home Minister, who is in command of the entire state, take responsibility for this firing incident? If the BJP couldn't even protect the close aide of Bengal's biggest leader, what security will the BJP government provide to common people? The BJP should not turn Bengal into another Manipur."

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On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram. Adhikari reached the hospital in Madhyamgram soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the incident and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Also Read | Chandranath Rath Killed: Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead in Bengal's Madhyamgram; Another Critically Injured.

The TMC said in a statement on X, "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force."

"We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest," the statement read.

The incidents of violence follow the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the BJP scored a spectacular victory with 207 seats, and is going ahead with its plans for government formation. (ANI)

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