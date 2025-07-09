Mumbai, July 9 (PTI) IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri, booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of fellow student Darshan Solanki in 2023 and currently out on bail, on Wednesday moved a plea before a local court seeking discharge from the case, claiming false implication.

The accused stated that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. The discharge plea will be heard on July 30.

Also Read | PM Modi in Namibia: Standing Ovation, 'Modi, Modi' Chant Reverberates As PM Narendra Modi Receives Addresses Namibian Parliament (Watch Video).

Earlier this month, Khatri withdrew his plea in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the criminal proceedings against him.

Solanki, a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building on the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on February 12, 2023, a day after semester exams ended.

Also Read | Hyderabad Drug Bust: Telangana's EAGLE and Cyberabad Police Bust Drug Racket Operating From Kompally Restaurant; 6 Arrested, Including Owner (See Pic).

Three weeks later, a special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai Police found a one-line note from Solanki's room blaming Khatri for his death.

Khatri was arrested on April 9 on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police investigation revealed that Solanki had allegedly made a communal remark in a conversation with Khatri two days before his death, following which the latter threatened Solanki with a paper cutter.

Solanki was visibly scared and suffered from fever that night, police claimed.

Police stated Solanki had sent WhatsApp messages to Khatri apologising for the remark and saying that he was going back home and leaving Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)