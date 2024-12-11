Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) The authorities in Jammu on Wednesday conducted an inspection of nearly two dozen ultrasound and imaging centres, and sealed one such facility for its failure to renew registration, an official spokesman said.

The drive was conducted across various subdivisions on the directions of Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the spokesman said.

He said the deputy commissioner, who also serves as the chairman of the district advisory committee for the pre-conception & pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PCPNDT) Act, has called for a zero-tolerance approach towards violations of the act.

The campaign, led by sub-divisional magistrates and other senior officers, covered about two dozen centres in different areas of Jammu district, the spokesman said.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr Rajesh Kumar, along with his team, inspected eight ultrasound and imaging centres at Bakshi Nagar.

One facility was found operating with an expired registration, the spokesman said, adding the centre was sealed on the spot and the proprietors were instructed to renew their registration before resuming operations.

Notices were also issued to two centres for deficiencies found during inspection of seven facilities in Jammu north, the spokesman said, adding similar inspections were conducted at eight facilities in Akhnoor, R S Pura and Marh.

The administration directed all facilities to display required notices and warnings prominently as mandated by the PCPNDT Act, the spokesman said.

