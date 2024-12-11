Chandigarh, December 11: The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit on Wednesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections in Punjab. The party has named 94 candidates for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, 56 for Patiala, and 74 for Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

AAP has also declared candidates for municipal councils, including Amloh, Bagha Purana, Machhiwara, Sardulgarh, Rampura Phul, Narot Jaimal Singh Nagar, Khem Karan Nagar, Sahnewal, Phagwara, Mahilpur, Shahkot, Goraya, and Ghagga. On December 9, the Punjab Election Commission announced that elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab will take place on December 21. Punjab Municipal Elections 2024: Polling To Begin on December 9, Key Details Announced.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary stated that the model code of conduct is now in effect in the concerned areas, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections. Polling will be conducted on December 21 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with the counting of votes taking place immediately after polling concludes at the respective polling stations, he said.

State Election Commissioner Chaudhary also outlined the election schedule: nominations began on December 9 and will close on December 12, scrutiny will be completed on December 13, and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is December 14. Polling will cover 381 wards of municipal corporations and 598 wards of municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats, he added. Punjab Municipal Elections 2024: Aam Aadmi Party Announces Screening Committee Members for Local Body Polls, Check Full List Here.

The final voter lists for the municipal body elections were published on December 7, and copies of these lists are available at the offices of the concerned Registration Officers (SDMs) and other relevant offices. The expenditure limit for candidates contesting the Municipal Corporation elections has been set at Rs 4 lakh, followed by Rs 3.6 lakh for Municipal Council Class I, Rs 2.3 lakh for Municipal Council Class II, and Rs 2 lakh for Municipal Council Class III. For Nagar Panchayat elections, the expenditure limit is Rs 1.4 lakh, he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)