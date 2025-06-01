Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded strong action against the Cochin University B Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA) members for hosting Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul at a public event in Dubai last week.

In an email memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ABVP Kerala State Secretary EU Eswaraprasad on Thursday called for immediate intervention, alleging that the event extended honour and hospitality to individuals known for anti-India rhetoric.

In a letter to PM Modi, ABVP said, "This is to bring to your attention an event that took place in the UAE, which is of anti-national interest. On 2025 May 25, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala alumni group named Cochin University BTech Alumni Association- CUBAA, mainly operating in UAE, has given a Kerala model reception to Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Omar Gul in a program being organised on the stage provided by the Pakistan embassy."

"Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, who are notorious for their frequent anti-Indian remarks, were given a warm reception. The Pahalgam attack against Innocent Indian civilians by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and the counter terrorism attack, Operation Sindoor, have made the country stay united against terrorism and the people who support it. It was not just a coincidence, but a well-planned propaganda. Pakistani media gave maximum publicity that the "Indian community gives warm welcome to Shahid Afridi in Dubai."

"They are trying to portray that the Government of India and the Indian community have different stands towards Pakistan. In this context, we request you to investigate the propaganda behind this act and to take stringent action on this matter. We request you to suspend the passports of all who are behind this act, who organised this event which was against our national interest," the letter read.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the PM Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

The seven delegations are visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

