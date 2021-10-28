Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Thursday carried out searches at five premises of a superintending engineer of the Public Works Department in Sirohi district in a disproportionate assets case registered against him.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Accused engineer Ramesh Chand Barada is posted in Dungarpur, an ACB official said, adding he was posted in Abu Road, Sirohi till recently and was transferred to Dungarpur sometime back.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

As per the preliminary assessment, the engineer possesses assets worth Rs 10.54 crore which is 334 per cent more than his income, according to a senior official.

ACB Director General B L Soni said a case of disproportionate assets was registered against the engineer on Wednesday and after obtaining a court warrant, the searches were conducted on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)