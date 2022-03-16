Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids are underway at 75 locations across Karnataka belonging to 18 government employees in various departments in connection with disproportionate asset cases registered against them.

According to an official release, 100 officers and 300 staff of the ACB are conducting the raids today.

Further details are awaited.

