Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): Rajendra Cholan, the Commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation on Tuesday directed officials to accelerate the ongoing white-topping works and ensure their timely completion across the Central City Corporation, press release from Bengaluru Central City Corporation said.

During an inspection visit to several locations within the city corporation limits today, the Commissioner emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to complete the white-topping projects without disrupting vehicular traffic. He instructed officials to expedite the work while maintaining a smooth traffic flow.

If potholes or patchwork are observed on roads where white-topping is underway, the contractor responsible must be directed to rectify them. The city corporation's Engineering Division should urgently address potholes on other roads on a priority basis.

White-topping work on Narayan Pillai Road is currently in progress, and the Commissioner has instructed that it be completed as soon as possible. On St. John's Church Road, pothole-filling work has commenced, and the remaining stretches must be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

At Old Post Office Road, white-topping work is also in progress, with half of the road already completed. The Commissioner directed that vehicular movement be allowed on the completed stretch and that work on the remaining portion begin immediately and be completed swiftly.

In K.R. Circle, where sections of the road surface are damaged, he instructed that resurfacing be taken up on a priority basis. On Race Course Road, pothole repair and patchwork must be undertaken within two days. At Chalukya Circle, patchwork and resurfacing work should begin immediately. He also directed the horticulture department to begin planting saplings alongside these works.

In Shivananda Circle, pothole repair has already commenced. Patchwork on the service roads should also be addressed. Additionally, cleanliness around roadside gratings must be maintained to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater.

The damaged surface of Mission Road was resurfaced with asphalt yesterday. Any remaining potholes or road surface damage should be addressed as a priority. The Commissioner also instructed that the white-topping work on JC Road be completed without delay.

Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Superintendent Engineer (Coordination - Project) Hemalatha, executive engineers, and officials from BESCOM and BWSSB were present during the inspection. (ANI)

