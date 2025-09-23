School Assembly News Headlines Today, 24 September 2025: Reading news headlines during school assemblies holds great significance in shaping students’ knowledge and awareness. School assemblies are not just gatherings for discipline and routine, but also an important platform to develop students’ understanding of the world. By presenting news headlines, students get a quick overview of current affairs, both national and international, which helps them stay informed about important events happening around them. This practice enhances general knowledge, keeps young minds updated, and encourages them to think critically about global and local issues. Below, check and read important national, international, sports, entertainment and business news stories during the daily school assembly.

National News For School Assembly

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi kicks off 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra,' a four-day campaign from September 24 in the Seemanchal region.

India has issued a notification for a possible missile test in the Bay of Bengal region, scheduled between September 24 and September 25.

On September 24, state employees in Rajasthan will stage a sit-in at Shaheed Smarak, Jaipur, citing unfulfilled budget promises and other unresolved demands.

International News For School Assembly

Global climate leaders at Climate Week NYC urge concrete action.

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, during the UN General Assembly to discuss strengthening financial support amidst Argentina’s economic crisis.

Thousands protest in Italy over the Gaza conflict.

Sports News For School Assembly

Abhishek Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh’s long-standing India vs Pakistan T20I record with a blazing half-century in the Asia Cup Super Four match.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat praises sports academies in Karnataka for world-class training during the CM Cup-2025, which she inaugurated.

Ronda Rousey shows glimpses of MMA training after years away, sparking speculation about a potential return.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Shah Rukh Khan wins the Best Actor National Film Award for Jawan.

Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor, gets praised at a special Bollywood screening.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy; Katrina shares a photo showing her baby bump. Fans and media react with joy.

Business News For School Assembly

The automobile sector saw a big boost on Day 1 of Navratri, thanks to GST 2.0, with Tata and Hyundai posting high sales.

India’s Flash HSBC Composite PMI fell from 63.2 in August to 61.9 in September.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out about INR 7,945 crore from Indian equities so far in September, contributing to a total net outflow of INR 1.38 lakh crore this year, amid global economic uncertainty.

