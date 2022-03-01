Amaravati, Mar 1 (PTI): Active Covid-19 cases came down to about 2,000 in Andhra Pradesh even as it added 141 fresh cases to the tally on Tuesday.

Also Read | Vivo Y33s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM today, 450 infected people got cured and two more died, according to the latest bulletin.

The total infected now is 23,17,953, recoveries 23,01,210 and deaths 14,729.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Four Men Repeatedly Rape Minor Girl After Getting Her Addicted to Drugs; Arrested.

There were 2,014 active cases, the bulletin said.

Krishna district registered 41 new cases so did West Godavari with 23.

Two districts reported 16 each and two others saw 12 while six districts recorded less than eight new cases each. Kurnool district reported nil in 24 hours.

Districts of Guntur and Krishna saw one death each.

Seven districts have active cases in double-digits with the lowest being 14 each in the districts of Srikakulam and Kurnool. East Godavari saw the most with 791 active cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)