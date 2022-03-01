Vivo has launched the Y33s 5G smartphone in the home country. The device is the 5G model of the Y33s 4G model, which was launched in India last year. The company is yet to confirm the availability of the Y33s 5G phone. Vivo Y33s 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at CNY 1,399 and CNY 1,599. It will be made available in black, nebula blue and snow dawn colours. Vivo V23e 5G Launched in India at Rs 25,990; Now Available for Online Sale.

Vivo Y33s 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset gets a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there is an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based Origin Ocean UI.

