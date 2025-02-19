Srinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent remarks on the Urdu language, terming them examples of the latter's "deep-seated Islamophobia".

Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the Samajwadi Party for demanding translation of Assembly proceedings in Urdu, saying, "They send their children to English medium schools but when the government wants to extend this opportunity to others' children, they (SP leaders) say 'teach them Urdu'... they want to make these children maulvis. They want to take the country towards fanaticism (kathmulla-pan)."

Taking a dig at Adityanath, an X post by the office of Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said, "Uttar Pradesh chief minister's vile remarks -- using the slur 'kathmulla' and deriding maulvis -- are latest examples of his deep-seated Islamophobia."

Mehdi also called the Uttar Pradesh chief minister an "embodiment of RSS's ideology of hate, division, and dehumanisation of Muslims".

"Muslims in Uttar Pradesh deserve better than an RSS bigot," he added. PTI SSB

Adityanath made the remarks during a heated exchange with SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey on the floor of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Pandey demanded including Urdu translation after Speaker Satish Mahana announced that proceedings would be available in four regional languages -- Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj and Bundeli -- as well as English.

Claiming that use of English in the Assembly isn't justified, Pandey said, "By promoting English, you are weakening Hindi."

If English can be included, Urdu must also be included, the SP leader demanded.

