Mumbai, February 19: Are you looking for school assembly news headlines today? Below is a list of important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines that you can present at the school assembly on Thursday, February 20. These news headlines are easy to memorize and can help you and your classmates get updated with the current affairs. Find the school assembly news headlines of today below to present them tomorrow morning.
National News Headlines
- MUDA Case: Lokayukta Police Says No Evidence Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, His Wife
- Hyderabad Doctors Remove Pen Cap Stuck in Man’s Lungs for 21 Years
- UP Government Wants Deaf, Mute Leader of Opposition: SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav After Removal From Legislative Council
- KIIT University Student’s Suicide: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Assures Nepal Officials of Speedy Justice for Deceased Girl
International News Headlines
- EAM S Jaishankar To Attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg
- Russia and US To Appoint Ambassadors, Announce Negotiating Teams To End Conflict in Ukraine
- Pakistan Is Global Epicentre of Terrorism, Harbouring UN-Listed Terrorist Entities, Says India in UN Security Council
- Why Are We Giving $21 Million to India? They Got Lot More Money, Says US President Donald Trump on Voter Funds Row
Business News Headlines
- Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Volatile Trade, Smallcap Stocks Outperform
- Tesla Likely To Enter India With Fully-Built, Pricier Model Y, Scouting for Showrooms
- New Google India Campus, One of Its Largest Globally, Set To Build for the World
- SBI Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6.3% for Q3 of 2024-25
- Salaries in India To Increase by 9.2% in 2025, Manufacturing and GCCs Lead
Entertainment News Headlines
- ‘Chhaava’ Star Vicky Kaushal Pays Respect at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti
- Mind-Bending Trailer for ‘Suzhal – the Vortex Season 2’ Released
- Aamir Khan Spotted With Mother Outside a Hospital in Chennai
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ To Release in Japan on February 21
- Kevin Spacey Lashes Out at Guy Pearce Over His Claims of Being ‘Targeted’ on ‘LA Confidential’ Set
Sports News Headlines
- Shubman Gill Pips Babar Azam To Reclaim Top Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings; Maheesh Theekshana Becomes No 1 Bowler
- Arsenal Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu Likely To Miss Rest of Season After Knee Surgery
- Ex-Mumbai Captain Milind Rege Passes Away; Players Wear Black Armbands in Ranji Trophy Match
- Qatar Open 2025: Italian Matteo Berrettini Beats Novak Djokovic in First Round at Doha
