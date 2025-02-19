Mumbai, February 19: Are you looking for school assembly news headlines today? Below is a list of important national, international, business, entertainment and sports news headlines that you can present at the school assembly on Thursday, February 20. These news headlines are easy to memorize and can help you and your classmates get updated with the current affairs. Find the school assembly news headlines of today below to present them tomorrow morning.

National News Headlines

MUDA Case: Lokayukta Police Says No Evidence Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, His Wife

Hyderabad Doctors Remove Pen Cap Stuck in Man’s Lungs for 21 Years

UP Government Wants Deaf, Mute Leader of Opposition: SP’s Lal Bihari Yadav After Removal From Legislative Council

KIIT University Student’s Suicide: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Assures Nepal Officials of Speedy Justice for Deceased Girl

International News Headlines

EAM S Jaishankar To Attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Johannesburg

Russia and US To Appoint Ambassadors, Announce Negotiating Teams To End Conflict in Ukraine

Pakistan Is Global Epicentre of Terrorism, Harbouring UN-Listed Terrorist Entities, Says India in UN Security Council

Why Are We Giving $21 Million to India? They Got Lot More Money, Says US President Donald Trump on Voter Funds Row

Business News Headlines

Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Volatile Trade, Smallcap Stocks Outperform

Tesla Likely To Enter India With Fully-Built, Pricier Model Y, Scouting for Showrooms

New Google India Campus, One of Its Largest Globally, Set To Build for the World

SBI Pegs India’s GDP Growth at 6.3% for Q3 of 2024-25

Salaries in India To Increase by 9.2% in 2025, Manufacturing and GCCs Lead

Entertainment News Headlines

‘Chhaava’ Star Vicky Kaushal Pays Respect at Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti

Mind-Bending Trailer for ‘Suzhal – the Vortex Season 2’ Released

Aamir Khan Spotted With Mother Outside a Hospital in Chennai

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ To Release in Japan on February 21

Kevin Spacey Lashes Out at Guy Pearce Over His Claims of Being ‘Targeted’ on ‘LA Confidential’ Set

Sports News Headlines

Shubman Gill Pips Babar Azam To Reclaim Top Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings; Maheesh Theekshana Becomes No 1 Bowler

Arsenal Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu Likely To Miss Rest of Season After Knee Surgery

Ex-Mumbai Captain Milind Rege Passes Away; Players Wear Black Armbands in Ranji Trophy Match

Qatar Open 2025: Italian Matteo Berrettini Beats Novak Djokovic in First Round at Doha

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).